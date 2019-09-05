Craig Hignett on how National League winning run has impacted his Hartlepool United squad
With three straight wins, things are really starting to look up for Hartlepool United and Craig Hignett.
Pools welcome second placed Woking to Victoria Park on Saturday evening (7:30pm kick-off, live on BT Sport) with both sides full of confidence following good runs of form.
After a slow start to the season, Hignett’s side have picked up 10 points from a possible 12 and currently sit level on points with a play-off place.
When discussing how the turnaround in form has affected his side, the Pools boss commented: “It’s massive, they’ve got a real belief in what they’re doing.
“We’ve changed system and it’s worked, the last four away games we’ve won three and drawn one so we’ve been playing all right.
“We were playing all right early doors but not getting the points that we should have done but it’s certainly made a difference on how we play now, we’ve changed the way we do things and our outlook is different going into games.
“Before we were focused on keeping the ball and attacking, now the focus is on the nasty bits of the game because the footballing bits and the going forward will take care of itself because we’ve got players who are really good at going forward anyway.
“We’re managing games better and doing the nasty bits miles better. I think the main thing is we’re all organised and know what we’re doing.
“We’re really hard to break down so as long as that continues and you stay in games you’ve always got a chance with the players we have.”