Craig Hignett on the example Jason Kennedy has set to frustrated Hartlepool United players
With three wins from three, Craig Hignett’s biggest concern are his Hartlepool United players who aren’t playing.
The last three games has seen the Pools boss name virtually an unchanged line-up with Ryan Donaldson for Luke James being the sole change at Barrow on Tuesday.
With a large squad like Pools’, a lack of rotation can lead to frustrated players. But Hignett will provide chances which he has urged his players to take when presented to them.
“It’s the players who aren’t playing who are the important ones for me,” he said.
“Josh Hawkes was disappointed he wasn’t involved the other night.
“He’s barely played and I gave him some minutes against Wrexham and he was rusty so I’ve said to him when he comes on he has to go and do what Ryan did against Torquay and what Nicke [Kabamba] did at Barrow. Otherwise I’ll look at you and think you need a few more games and I’ve got someone else who can come on and do it.
“Again that’s the competition for places so our lads have got to realise when they do get the chance, which they will, they have to be ready for it.”
One player who has taken his chance has been Jason Kennedy, who Hignett feels has been ‘unbelievable’ since returning to the side.
“It’s not sulking or feeling hard done by, it’s getting your head down and working hard in training so I think, well he’s working really hard in training,” added the Pools boss.
“That’s what Jason Kennedy has done. He’s sat out and sat out but he’s been unbelievable the last three games, that’s the old pro in him.
“He’s just such a good pro that he gets on with it, he’s never been a minute’s problem or came to me and said why aren’t I playing?
“He’s just waited for his chance and took it. He came in, scored against Torquay and the other night I thought he was immense in the second half.
“They’re the things I want the young lads to take on and all the lads who are out the team. You look at people like Jason and think pffff, that’s how you do it.”