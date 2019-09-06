Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Bromley at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 17th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The last three games has seen the Pools boss name virtually an unchanged line-up with Ryan Donaldson for Luke James being the sole change at Barrow on Tuesday.

With a large squad like Pools’, a lack of rotation can lead to frustrated players. But Hignett will provide chances which he has urged his players to take when presented to them.

“It’s the players who aren’t playing who are the important ones for me,” he said.

Hartlepool United's Josh Hawkes suffered a hamstring injury during pre-season (photo: Frank Reid).

“Josh Hawkes was disappointed he wasn’t involved the other night.

“He’s barely played and I gave him some minutes against Wrexham and he was rusty so I’ve said to him when he comes on he has to go and do what Ryan did against Torquay and what Nicke [Kabamba] did at Barrow. Otherwise I’ll look at you and think you need a few more games and I’ve got someone else who can come on and do it.

“Again that’s the competition for places so our lads have got to realise when they do get the chance, which they will, they have to be ready for it.”

One player who has taken his chance has been Jason Kennedy, who Hignett feels has been ‘unbelievable’ since returning to the side.

Jason Kennedy of Hartlepool United in action during the Vanarama National League match between Barrow and Hartlepool United at the Holker Street, Barrow-in-Furness on Tuesday 3rd September 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It’s not sulking or feeling hard done by, it’s getting your head down and working hard in training so I think, well he’s working really hard in training,” added the Pools boss.

“That’s what Jason Kennedy has done. He’s sat out and sat out but he’s been unbelievable the last three games, that’s the old pro in him.

“He’s just such a good pro that he gets on with it, he’s never been a minute’s problem or came to me and said why aren’t I playing?

“He’s just waited for his chance and took it. He came in, scored against Torquay and the other night I thought he was immense in the second half.