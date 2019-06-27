Craig Hignett plays down talk of a new left-back at Hartlepool United
Craig Hignett has played down the talk of a potential new left-back arrival at Hartlepool United this summer.
The left-back position seemed to be a stand-out area for strengthening over the summer with Mark Kitching as the only recognised senior player who can naturally play there.
Gateshead left-back Scott Barrow came incredibly close to signing for United last summer only to make a last minute u-turn to stay at the International Stadium for another year.
The out of contract Heed skipper netted twice against Hartlepool on Boxing Day 2017 and there have been talks of Pools reigniting their interest in the Welshman this summer.
But sources at Gateshead suggested that no further contact has been made between the two parties with manager Hignett implying that a new full-back isn’t his priority.
“People might look and say you need a left back or a left-sided centre-half but we’ve got Myles Anderson and Mark Kitching who can play left-back comfortably,” he said.
“When you want to do things, you’ve got to sacrifice positions sometimes if you’ve got a budget to work to.
“But I know we’ve got clubs who always loan players so I want to get all my business done and then I’ll see where I need to fill and I’ll do that with loan players.
“I’ve managed to bring in players who I’ve wanted and I’ve spoke to loads.
“There’s been two stroke three who’ve gone elsewhere and you’re never going to get everyone who you want all the time but I think when you look at the squad, we’re very nicely balanced.”