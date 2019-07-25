Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett during pre-season (photo: Frank Reid)

The 32-year-old midfielder signed for Pools following a successful trial last week before going on to score a headed brace in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Sheffield United under-23s.

Kennedy has around 400 league games worth of experience ranging from League Two with Carlisle United up to the Premier League with Middlesbrough.

But it’s Kennedy’s time out injured that could prove particularly useful to helping some of Pools’ younger stars get through their injury problems.

Hartlepool United confirmed Jason Kennedy as their seventh summer signing last week (photo: Hartlepool United).

Luke Williams played his first match in over a year on Saturday while 20-year-old Josh Hawkes and 21-year-old Luke Molyneux are set to miss the start of the season with respective hamstring and foot injuries.

“I think it helps having a player like Jay in the team with everything he’s been through on and off the field,” Hignett said.

“Any of the experienced players, Michael Raynes, Nicky Featherstone and people like that are really good to lean on and they know a player when they see one so it’s really good to have those types of players to help the younger ones.

“We’ve got a really good dressing room and I’m happy with the team spirit that we’ve got.

“They all want to work, all want to get better and they all want to do well and are hungry to do well so that’s all I can ask going into the season.”

Despite being Pools’ latest signing, Kennedy has been at the club since the start of pre-season and has become well integrated into the dressing room.

And the veteran midfielder is keen lend his experience and knowledge to some of his younger teammates this season.

“Obviously when you’re a young lad, you always get help from the older pros and I’d like to pass my knowledge down to the younger lads,” he told the club website.