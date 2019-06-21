Craig Hignett.

Earlier this week, the Pools boss admitted he was frustrated with a lack of progress in the transfer market, despite making four additions already.

Nicke Kabamba, Michael Raynes, Ben Killip and Luke Molyneux have all signed full-time deals at the Super 6 Stadium this summer, though the Hartlepool squad does not appear to be a significant improvement on the side that ended the 2018-19 season just yet.

Kabamba, Raynes and Molyneux all spent time on loan at the club last term and Killip was brought in as a direct replacement for departing goalkeeper Scott Loach.

Although bringing Molyneux back was a real coup, the signings so far have been a case of necessity, opposed to dramatically bolstering the squad.

But given how Hignett’s side ended the last campaign, the Pools boss does not feel that is necessarily a bad thing.

“The spirit we had in our squad towards the end of last season is massive and that’s one of the reasons why I don’t want to add loads to it,” he revealed.

“Everything was so good with the staff, with the squad and with the fans at the end of last season – it was brilliant, everything felt right and was on the up.”

Further additions to the Pools squad are still required.

A full-back and combative midfielder would be welcome arrivals to the side, and Hignett is hopeful he can achieve more breakthroughs as pre-season approaches and players grow keener to sort out their futures.

“We’re speaking with a lot of people and we’re getting to that time now where we’re approaching pre-season and players will start to panic and get itchy feet and start to make decisions,” he added.

“In the summer it’s often really hard to get a decision before pre-season because agents and players tend to weigh up their options and play clubs against one another.