Craig Hignett provides update on former Middlesbrough midfielder Jason Kennedy ahead of Hartlepool friendly
Trialist Jason Kennedy has been one of Hartlepool United’s star performers so far in pre-season.
The former Carlisle United and Middlesbrough midfielder has featured in all three of Pools’ convincing victories so far and got on the scoresheet in last Saturday’s 6-0 win at Shildon.
A decision is yet to be made regarding the 32-year-old as Craig Hignett’s budget is thought to be spent. But the Pools boss has revealed that Kennedy will play a part against his former club on Sunday (1pm kick-off).
“Jay will be involved, he’s been training really well and he’ll definitely continue to play a part against Middlesbrough,” he said.
“I’ve said to him that I want to see a couple of games from him and this game will be his fourth so I think I’ll be sitting down with him this coming week to make a decision.”