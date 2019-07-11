Craig Hignett reacts as Hartlepool United youngster Ryan Catterick seals loan exit
Hartlepool United youngster Ryan Catterick has joined Guisborough Town on a season-long loan – with manager Craig Hignett believing the move will do him the world of good.
The highly-regarded stopper spent time on loan with the Northern League Division One outfit last term, and will now rejoin the Priorymen on for the duration of the 2019/20 campaign.
Catterick, 20, featured on the first-team bench on occasion last season as he served as understudy to Scott Loach.
And with new signing Ben Killip set to don the number one shirt in the National League, Hignett has allowed Catterick to make a temporary exit – which he hopes will benefit the goalkeeper in the long-run.
“Ryan is at the age where we need him to get some men’s First Team football under his belt,” said Hignett.
“He can go to Guisborough now, hopefully play a lot of games and really benefit from the experience of being in that environment.”