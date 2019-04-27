Craig Hignett reacts to Hartlepool United's last day National League victory

Craig Hignett admits he is delighted with the response of his Hartlepool United players as they banished the demons of Barrow with a comprehensive win over Salford City.

Second half goals from Nicky Featherstone, Nicke Kabamba and Luke James ensured Pools ended a disappointing National League campaign with a win.

"We got a response, what we wanted," said the manager.

"I felt we were brilliant, against ten or 11.

“We started slow and it took us ten minutes to get going and then we were the better side.

"There had to be a response from Monday, the lads today showed what it meant to end the season well.

“They are as good as you get and they will steamroller it next season if they don’t go up."

Matthew Green was sent off for the Ammies, a decision which changed the game.

Hignett thinks referee Andrew Miller got the call spot on.

He said: "It was a sending-off, second yellow and caught Scott’s ankles.

"We then had to do a professional job and, for me, they are the best in the division."