Craig Hignett admits he is looking to bring in ‘two or three’ more players to boost his Hartlepool United squad.

Pools have made three new signings over the summer so far in Nicke Kabamba, Michael Raynes and most recently goalkeeper Ben Killip.

Hignett has also retained the services of several key members of last season’s squad with Gavan Holohan, Myles Anderson, Ryan Donaldson, Liam Noble, Nicky Featherstone and Luke Williams all agreeing new deals for the 2019-20 campaign.

And the 49-year-old hinted that there is still plenty of business yet to be done.

“It’s all moving forward at the club now,” Hignett.

“We’ve still got two or three more that we would like to bring in to the squad that will change the picture again.

“Like I have said previously, it might be a case of little steps but we will get to where we want to be.

“I do want to freshen the squad up with people who haven’t been here previously and that’s the challenge now.

“We’ve spoken to lots and lots of players during the course of the summer so far but the hardest part can be getting deals over the line, especially this early on when lots of clubs are after the same players.”

Three additions would potentially increase Hartlepool’s squad size to a healthy 23 ahead of the new season with Hignett looking to act quickly in the transfer market over the coming weeks.

“All the good players will attract plenty of interest and they will take their time and pick what they feel is the right club for them,” added the Pools boss.

“We are in a position where we won’t wait too long before we move on and that’s already happened with one or two.

“We’re down the line with a couple of things that we’re confident can get tied up over the next week and then hopefully we will have some more positive news to bring you,” he wrote in his weekly blog on the club website.