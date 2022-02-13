Omar Bogle scored the only goal of the game as Hartlepool United earned all three points at the People's Pension Stadium. Picture by Jamie Evans

The win was significant for many reasons, most notable it was a second away victory of the season and secured back-to-back league successes for the first time since October to continue the positive momentum at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Omar Bogle was the hero curling in a fine effort five minutes before half-time as Graeme Lee’s side displayed their resilience in the second half to shut out the Reds.

And here are some of the key talking points from West Sussex.

Timi Odusina in action against Aramide Oteh as Hartlepool United beat Crawley Town at the People's Pension Stadium. Picture by Cory Pickford

Setting the scene

It’s been a little while since Pools have arrived into a fixture on the back of a win in the league but they did so here after a fine performance over Barrow.

Three goals and three points saw Pools make another long journey south with a spring in their step as they looked to carry on the feel-good factor around the club in recent weeks.

But given Pools’ away form this season, one thing you cannot do is hang your hat on them away from the Suit Direct Stadium.

Graeme Lee suggested it was an unacceptable start from Hartlepool United in their win over Crawley Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

With that said, a trip to the People’s Pension Stadium might have been seen as the ideal opportunity to add a second win in the away column up against a side who had won just four times at home heading into the contest.

Team news

The dilemma for Lee was whether or not to continue with the side who performed admirably in Tuesday night’s success over Barrow or whether a third game in a week, and another long journey, would tempt him to revert to a back five and be perhaps a little more pragmatic.

But Lee remained positive in his approach and named an unchanged starting XI along with an unchanged bench.

It was the first time in Lee’s tenure he has stuck with the same side, all of whom deserved another crack at things after a strong display in midweek.

‘Unacceptable’ start

But within five minutes of the contest starting, Lee will have been wishing he made changes to his side as they had to endure a red onslaught in the opening exchanges.

Twice Crawley struck the woodwork in the opening five minutes, first from a looping header off a deep corner from the left before midfielder Jack Powell sent a rocket of a freekick towards goal from 25 yards which cannoned back off the angle of post and bar.

For all intents and purposes, Pools were still on the bus and could count themselves extremely fortunate not to have been behind with Lee lamenting his side’s start to the game.

The Pools boss said: “I said to the lads, the positive today is the win, but never play like that under me again. The start of the game was not acceptable.”

Midfield assertion

Lee’s side were able to work their way into the game however with the midfield three of Tom Crawford, Joe White and, in particular, Bryn Morris the architects.

Crawford lofted a delicate ball over the Crawley defence for Joe Grey to race onto and force a smart stop from Glenn Morris while Pools’ Morris really grabbed his side by the scruff of the neck and ushered in some much-needed possession.

The on-loan Burton Albion midfielder once again showed touches of class both in his close control and his execution of passes, none more so than with a sparkling exchange with David Ferguson in midfield to eventually create an opening for Bogle, as Pools found their feet.

Crawford showed clever feet on the edge of area before testing Morris while White showed his guile on the ball to re-emphasise the potential in the Newcastle United youngster.

It was a key half-an-hour for Pools as they clawed their way back into the game with the midfield trio integral to stemming the tide of the opening 10 minutes.

The Bogle factor

And as Pools grew into the game you figured chances would come.

But whereas in weeks previous Lee’s side have spurned a number of good openings, here at the People’s Pension Stadium they were able to capitalise on a half chance just five minutes before the break.

A cross from the left fell to Jamie Sterry who tried his luck before the shot cannoned favourably into the path of Bogle who took an instinctive first touch before curling deliciously into the corner beyond the outstretched Morris.

It is the exact type of moment Bogle has been brought to the club for, to be a difference.

The goal makes it two in two for Pools’ new signing and there is a real sense the 29-year-old could be the x-factor for Lee’s side in the second half of the campaign and the difference between taking maximum points in games or having to settle for a draw.

James Tilley

The game was slightly overshadowed however by an alarming blow to Crawley midfielder James Tilley who collapsed to the floor having taken a flush Morris clearance to the face from close range.

Tilley was motionless on the turf for some time as medical staff attended to him before being stretchered off in a conscious state.

Thankfully, Crawley boss John Yems did suggest Tilley was on his feet after the game.

Resilience

While Lee may not have been pleased with his side’s performance, he will take heart in how they dug in during the second half.

For much of the second period Pools had to withstand heavy pressure and deal with several balls into the box which they just about coped with.

Lee brought on Gary Liddle in the closing stages to help see the game out and claim a huge three points where they can perhaps now start to look upwards in the League Two table.

The clean sheet was Pools’ seventh in all competitions since Lee took to the dugout, a real sign of the progress being made in that department since his arrival.

Crawley Town XI: Morris, Tsaroulla, Tunnicliffe, Craig, Francomb ©, Ferry (Matthews ‘25), Powell, Payne (Davies ‘70), Tilley (Hutchinson ‘56), Nadesan, Oteh (Grego-Cox ‘89)

Subs: Gallacher, Seymour

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Byrne ©, Odusina, Ferguson, Morris, White (Shelton ‘68), Crawford, Grey (Liddle ‘84), Bogle, Molyneux (Fletcher ‘90)

Subs: Bilokapic, Ogle, Holohan, Cullen

Yellow cards - Bogle (13)

Attendance: 2,228 (278 Hartlepool)

Referee: Brett Huxtable

