After just six wins in 31 matches, struggling Crawley parted company with the former Newcastle and Charlton keeper this evening – and BetVictor have already published the odds.

It places former Pools striker Richie Barker as a 10/1 shot behind the odds on favourite Scott Lindsey.

Barker scored 23 times in 62 games for Pool before joining Rotherham United on an emergency loan in January 2009

He has plenty of managerial experience with Bury, Crawley Town and Portsmouth on his list of jobs, as well as assistant manager roles at MK Dons, Rotherham, Charlton and Derby County.

Former Bolton manager Ian Evatt and ex Northampton Town boss Jon Brady are also amongst the front runners, while there’s some big name managers rated as mid-range shots for the role.

Crawley will all but certainly be relegated this season with the new manager set to be tasked with regaining the club’s League One status.