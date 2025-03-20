CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: A general view of the inside of the stadium prior to the Subway Women's League Cup match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal at Broadfield Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) : Crawley Town are on the look out for a new manager following the sacking of Rob Elliot.CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: A general view of the inside of the stadium prior to the Subway Women's League Cup match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal at Broadfield Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) : Crawley Town are on the look out for a new manager following the sacking of Rob Elliot.
Crawley Town next manager odds: Ex-Hartlepool United striker as well as former Leeds United, MK Dons, Bolton Wanderers and Northampton Town bosses in the running for Crawley job

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Mar 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 16:01 BST
Crawley Town are on the lookout for a new manager following the departure of Rob Elliot – and one former Pools striker is said to be in the running for the job.

After just six wins in 31 matches, struggling Crawley parted company with the former Newcastle and Charlton keeper this evening – and BetVictor have already published the odds.

It places former Pools striker Richie Barker as a 10/1 shot behind the odds on favourite Scott Lindsey.

Barker scored 23 times in 62 games for Pool before joining Rotherham United on an emergency loan in January 2009

He has plenty of managerial experience with Bury, Crawley Town and Portsmouth on his list of jobs, as well as assistant manager roles at MK Dons, Rotherham, Charlton and Derby County.

Former Bolton manager Ian Evatt and ex Northampton Town boss Jon Brady are also amongst the front runners, while there’s some big name managers rated as mid-range shots for the role.

Crawley will all but certainly be relegated this season with the new manager set to be tasked with regaining the club’s League One status.

Here is the lowdown of the main names in the frame.

4/6

1. Scott Lindsey

4/6 Photo: Getty Images

6/1

2. Ian Evatt

6/1 Photo: Getty Images

7/1

3. Mike Williamson

7/1 Photo: Getty Images

8/1

4. Jon Brady

8/1 Photo: Getty Images

