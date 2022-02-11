Pools enjoyed a successful night against Barrow in midweek with Luke Molyneux scoring twice and Omar Bogle grabbing his first goal for the club as Graeme Lee’s side came from a goal behind to seal a 3-1 victory.

The win keeps Pools nine points above the relegation zone heading into tomorrow’s trip to Crawley.

But the Red Devils are in a bit of form themselves having not lost in their last four games in the league.

But just what can Pools expect from John Yems’ side this weekend?

We caught up with Mark Dunford from the Crawley Observer to find out.

How are Crawley performing this season?

It has been a really mixed season for Crawley but they are now starting to show what they are capable of.

Their season has been hampered a lot by injuries with the likes of key players such as Jordan Tunnicliffe, Tom Nichols, Sam Matthews, Joel Lynch, Kwesi Appiah and skipper George Francomb all having long spells out.

Fans would have expected a play-off push pre-season and I think the signs are now that they are capable. The only concern is the home form - they have only won four of their 13 home games.

With five of the next six games at home, if they turn that form around they could be meeting the fans' expectations.

What can Pools expect from Crawley in terms of system and style of play?

Because of the injuries they have had John Yems has used a number of formations over the season. But they are an attractive side going forward normally with three up top.

In recent weeks we have seen more use of wing backs with Nick Tsaroulla, Will ferry, James Tilley and Archie Davies all performing that role.

Is there any team news from Crawley?

There are rumours top scorer Kwesi Appiah could be back from a few weeks out injured. But John Yems doesn't like to give much away.

New signings Isaac Hutchinson and Remi Oteh started against Stevenage and Harrogate and they have impressed in both games.

Who are the danger men for Pools to watch out for?

Tom Nichols is on fire. He has scored three times in the last two games with Harrogate boss Simon Weaver singling him out for praise on Tuesday night. He is a wily, streetwise operator and can make openings out of nothing.

It seems like a long time ago since the opening day of the season, Pools came out on top that day, can they do so again here? How do you see it playing out?

It's an interesting one. If the game was at Hartlepool now I would say a Crawley Town win, no question. But Crawley's home form has been a problem. No clean sheet since August at home.

Even on Saturday against Stevenage when they dominated for the majority of the game, they somehow only ended up with a point. John Yems even joked 'maybe we can play the next 19 games away.'

But the Harrogate win was a big step forward and I envisage Crawley turning it around at home from this week - I am going for a 2-1 Crawley win.

