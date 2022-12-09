Keith Curle’s side will temporarily move out of the relegation zone with a win against the Reds who got off to a flying start under new manager Matthew Etherington last time out against Swindon Town.

Pools’ most recent visit to the Broadfield Stadium came in February under previous manager Graeme Lee where they enjoyed a 1-0 victory thanks to Omar Bogle’s second goal for the club following his January signing.

It was Hartlepool’s first away win in four months and would be part of a run of games which would, ultimately, help see them to safety.

The return of James Balagizi is a boost for Crawley Town. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

But what can Pools expect from Crawley this time around? We caught up with the Crawley Observer’s Mark Dunford to see what’s in store ahead of a crucial meeting at the Broadfield Stadium.

Like Hartlepool United, it was a summer of turnover at Crawley Town. How have things gone in relation to expectations?

It's been quite a season so far for the Reds. After an appalling start under Kevin Betsy, interim manager Lewis Young - who had been at the club for nine years as a player, then coach, and who also took over as interim boss when John Yems was initially suspended - turned things around. And in the last couple of weeks Matthew Etherington has taken over with Simon Davies as his assistant.

In terms of expectation, it has not gone well at all. New owners WAGMI United have pumped money into the club and they, and the fans, were expecting at least a play-off push this season - which still may happen - but after the start they have had, anything above mid table will be acceptable now.

League Two hotshot Dom Telford was a big signing for Crawley Town in the summer. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Why did things not work out for ex-Arsenal coach Kevin Betsy?

I think it was down to the style he forced on the players. It was attractive to watch at times, and they had a lot of possession, but they failed to create chances despite having the likes of Tom Nichols, Ashley Nadesan and League Two's top scorer from 2021-22 season Dom Teflord at their disposal.

There seemed to be no plan B to their style. There were flashes of what could have been with the win over Fulham in the League Cup but the style was not suited for League Two. He is now at Wigan Athletic as part of Kolo Toure's new coaching staff and I think he will do well there.

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United midfielder Matthew Etherington has recently taken over, was that a surprise appointment? Is it now all about survival?

Tom Nichols may not be involved for Crawley Town against Hartlepool United. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It was a surprise in the sense that his name was not mentioned at all in any rumours or betting odds - I think the club were pleased they were able to keep it quiet until the announcement.

I think Reds fans are expecting to climb the table now rather than looking behind them. They certainly have the talent in the squad, it's whether Etherington and Davies can get the team to gel and play the dashing, attacking football the fans and owners are looking for.

Matthew Etherington got off to the best possible start against Swindon Town meaning confidence will be high heading into a meeting with Hartlepool United?

Absolutely. With Pools' position and form as it is, nothing other than a win will do, especially after the 2-0 win over Swindon Town. But Crawley, in recent seasons, have notoriously done better against the teams higher than them at home and struggled against the teams below them - the goalless draw with Gillingham a couple of weeks ago a case in point.

How are Crawley Town like to set-up under Matthew Etherington and who do Hartlepool United need to be aware of?

He started with a 4-3-1-2 and I think he will go with the same against Pools.

The return from injury of Liverpool loanee James Balagizi is a big boost. He is highly regarded at Anfield and a coup for Crawley to get him – mainly down to Betsy coincidentally. He was the star man in the Fulham win and is capable of gliding past people in midfield and attack.

Reds have only let in one goal in the last four games and the fact Joel Lynch has returned to the side during that period is not a coincidence. He has been in brilliant form and is an absolute rock in the centre of defence for the Reds.

Dom Telford has not quite fired for the Reds following his highly-publicised transfer, but you get the feeling it's only a matter of time before the goals start to flow - hopefully Etherington can bring the best out of him.

As a side note, I would normally say Tom Nichols but with him being left out of the side last week after the club received a 'serious offer' for him, it’s hard to say if he will be involved or not.

How significant a fixture is this, for both teams? What is your prediction?

It's a big game for both sides. Crawley are the favourites but that never works in their favour.

