Timi Odusina in action at Crawley Town. Picture by Cory Pickford

Omar Bogle capped an excellent week with the club by scoring his second goal in four days to seal the win five minutes before the break.

Graeme Lee’s side had to dig in during the second half as the home side looked for a way back and they just about held firm for back-to-back wins for the first time since October.

Lee went with the same XI who earned a come-from-behind win over Barrow in midweek but had to withstand some heavy pressure out of the gate as John Yems’ side twice hit the woodwork in the opening stages.

Hartlepool United face Crawley Town at the People's Pension Stadium. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

George Francomb looped a header onto the top of the bar from a corner before Jack Powell fired a wonderful effort off the angle of post and bar from a freekick.

And it was the wake up Pools needed as the edged back into the game with the quality of Bryn Morris.

Pools were rewarded five minutes before the break when a cross from the left came to Luke Molyneux who nudged it onto Bogle on the outside of the area and he expertly picked out the corner to give Pools the lead.

There was an alarming stoppage early in the second half as James Tilley needed treatment for a ball which hit in in the face.

It resulted in 11 minutes stoppage time but Pools we able to hang on for another big win.

