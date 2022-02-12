Crawley Town v Hartlepool United RECAP: Omar Bogle earns Pools back-to-back wins in League Two
Hartlepool United secured just their second away win of the season with a gritty display at Crawley Town.
Omar Bogle capped an excellent week with the club by scoring his second goal in four days to seal the win five minutes before the break.
Graeme Lee’s side had to dig in during the second half as the home side looked for a way back and they just about held firm for back-to-back wins for the first time since October.
Lee went with the same XI who earned a come-from-behind win over Barrow in midweek but had to withstand some heavy pressure out of the gate as John Yems’ side twice hit the woodwork in the opening stages.
George Francomb looped a header onto the top of the bar from a corner before Jack Powell fired a wonderful effort off the angle of post and bar from a freekick.
And it was the wake up Pools needed as the edged back into the game with the quality of Bryn Morris.
Pools were rewarded five minutes before the break when a cross from the left came to Luke Molyneux who nudged it onto Bogle on the outside of the area and he expertly picked out the corner to give Pools the lead.
There was an alarming stoppage early in the second half as James Tilley needed treatment for a ball which hit in in the face.
It resulted in 11 minutes stoppage time but Pools we able to hang on for another big win.
- Omar Bogle gives Hartlepool the lead
- Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Byrne ©, Odusina, Ferguson, Morris, White, Crawford, Grey, Bogle, Molyneux
- Subs: Bilokapic, Ogle, Liddle, Shelton, Holohan, Fletcher, Cullen
- Crawley Town XI: Morris, Tsaroulla, Tunnicliffe, Craig, Francomb ©, Ferry, Powell, Payne, Tilley, Nadesan, Oteh
- Subs: Davies, Gallacher, Grego-Cox, Matthews, Hutchinson, Seymour
FULL TIME
POOLS HOLD ON!
Omar Bogle’s strike is enough to earn Pools their second away win of the season
Ferguson races clear down the left with a chance to seal the game but his cross is cut out by Craig in front of Bogle
90 - SUB FOR POOLS
Molyneux replaced by Fletcher
Crawford a whisker away from being able to get on the end of Molyneux’s cross. That would have put the game to bed
Hutchinson tries his luck from range as Killip gathers with Grego-Cox lurking
There will be 11 minutes of added time following the stoppage with Tilley
89 - SUB FOR CRAWLEY
Oteh replaced by Grego-Cox
Cross from Tsaroulla evades everyone in the area as Molyneux initiates a counter attack and Bogle wins a much needed corner
Tsaroulla sells Sterry to create an opening but fires over