Pools remain without a win in the league this season and sit second bottom following their slow start.

Crewe are continuing to adjust to life in League Two after their relegation last season and have made an indifferent start, with three wins from their seven matches.

But Morris suggests his side will head to the North East tonight in search of all three points and continue to add to Pools’ difficult start to the season.

Crewe Alexandra manager Alex Morris previews League Two meeting with Hartlepool United. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“We are going to go to Hartlepool to try to win the game, and put in a 90-minute performance,” said Morris.

“We’ve put in some fantastic first-half performances this season, but the second-halves have been weaker. We all know that, and that’s the next step for this team.

“Ultimately, it comes down to me and the management team. We have to come up with solutions. And if it doesn’t happen quickly we need Plan Bs and Plan Cs to make it happen.

“Over the course of this week, we feel we have come up with lots of solutions that we are confident will make a difference.”

Pools could hand a debut to new signing Chris Maguire this evening, after the Scotsman completed a free transfer to the Suit Direct Stadium following his Lincoln City exit.

Paul Hartley will also be hoping for a boost on the injury front with strikers Josh Umerah and Mikael Ndjoli in contention for a return to action.

And Railwaymen boss Morris is expecting a challenging night, despite Pools’ slow start to the season.

“When you go away to any club in this league you’ll have to fight hard for the points,” said Morris.

“While they have not had a good start, that will just make them more determined and we have to guard against that.

“You don’t get anything in football without working hard, and we know it will be a very difficult game.