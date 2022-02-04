Crystal Palace in fabulous fundraising gesture for Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee and family

Lee takes his side to Selhurst Park on Saturday looking to create some FA Cup magic and move Pools into the fifth round of the competition for the first time in the club’s history.

But the Premier League club have gone above and beyond for Lee and his family after donating a significant sum of money to Lee for wife Gemma in aid of her treatment for a life-threatening brain tumour.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Lee revealed the magnitude of difficulties his family face away from football with wife, Gemma, and his father, Tony.

Crystal Palace Football Club and its fans are helping Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee and his family to raise funds for brain tumour treatment. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Gemma was told she had 12 months to live in 2019 following a cancerous brain tumour diagnosis while 74-year-old Tony has been living with dementia for a number of years.

Despite her diagnosis, Gemma is alive thanks to a trial drug called ONC201 after the couple extensively searched worldwide for potential treatments.

And although Gemma's condition remains, her most recent scans were classed as “stable”, meaning the cancer has not worsened.

The cost of the drug to Lee and his family is around £5,000 each month and the Premier League club have contributed to the fundraising page and encouraged their supporters to donate where they can.

It is yet another fantastic gesture from the Eagles who last month subsidised the travel costs of Pools supporters making the trip to Selhurst Park this weekend.

Pools will be backed by 4,700 supporters in the capital.

If you would like to donate you can do so HERE.

