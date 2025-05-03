"We think both could be available on Monday."

Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini "very close" to Hartlepool United returns
Dodds, who missed almost all of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, has endured another frustrating campaign and has been sidelined for the last nine matches after hurting his hamstring in the opening exchanges of March's draw with Eastleigh.
It seems unlikely that the 24-year-old will look back on this season with any sort of fondness. Having recovered from his ACL injury, Dodds returned to the side for the opening game of the new campaign, getting through 89 minutes as Pools edged past Yeovil. However, a hamstring issue saw him miss the next seven matches and he has struggled for form and fitness since, featuring just four times under Limbrick. It remains to be seen whether Pools try to give the former Middlesbrough man a run out on Monday, or chalk this season down as a write-off and look ahead to the next campaign.
Mancini, likewise, has struggled with injuries throughout his Pools career. Although the Frenchman's talent is undeniable, Mancini has only managed 18 starts in almost two seasons at the Prestige Group Stadium and has played just three times all year. Like Dodds, Mancini has been back on the grass in recent weeks but it's unclear if Pools will be prepared to risk him on Monday.
It is at least positive news that the pair are nearing a return, although it is doubtless frustrating for everyone involved that the timing has coincided with the end of the season. Limbrick, who is looking to extend his side's unbeaten home run to five matches on Monday, admits the pair are edging closer to a comeback.
"Dodds is very close," he said.
"He's trained a little bit more this week and he'll be close for Monday.
"It's difficult for him and Mancini, they're both just about getting ready for the end of the season. That's hard, although it isn't their fault of course, it's just the way the injuries have fallen and their rehabs have turned out.
"We think both could be available on Monday."
