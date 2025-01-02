Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence hailed the performance of Dan Dodds after the defender impressed on his first league start since November as Pools beat in-form Oldham Athletic 2-1.

The 23-year-old hadn't started a National League game since he was sent off for a reckless challenge during the goalless draw with Eastleigh on November 16.

Dodds returned from suspension last month, playing the full 90 minutes as Pools were dumped out of the FA Trophy at the hands of cup specialists Tamworth.

However, Lawrence opted to stick with the versatile Nathan Sheron at right-back, while Jack Hunter continued in midfield.

That meant Dodds had to be content with a place on the bench as the former Middlesbrough and Darlington defender was reduced to late cameos during the games against Southend, Yeovil and Gateshead.

Dodds finally returned to the XI ahead of Wednesday's visit of Oldham, who arrived in the North East unbeaten in eight National League matches.

He took his chance with both hands, impressing at both ends of the pitch, creating a gilt-edged chance for Gary Madine, combining effectively with match-winner Anthony Mancini and defending well all afternoon.

It's been a difficult couple of years for the defender, who missed almost all of last season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Dodds was back in time for the beginning of the new campaign but is still searching for the form that made him a fan favourite before his injury.

His performance on New Year's Day suggests 2025 could be an exciting one for Dodds, who was outstanding as Pools secured a valuable win to move within three points of the play-off places.

And Lawrence hailed the energetic defender's impact after Pools took another important step towards the top seven.

"Shez (Nathan Sheron) has done very well at right-back," he said.

"His preference is probably central-midfield, so we felt this was the right time to move him back there.

"Jack Hunter was very unlucky to be left out of the team and I've explained that to him.

"The combination between Anthony (Mancini) and Doddsy down the right seems to work quite well, I think they help each other, especially in terms of going forward.

"They caused a few problems for Oldham down that side.

"With their wing-backs getting high, we knew that if we could switch the ball quickly enough then we could have them in trouble.

"Doddsy was good, he's always going to be eye-catching going forward but I felt he was quite sound defensively as well which pleased me."