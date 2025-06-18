For many Hartlepool United fans, the departure of defender Dan Dodds, who signed for National League North side South Shields on Monday, will have been tinged with sadness.

Although he was plagued by injuries, a loss of form and an apparent lack of confidence towards the end of his time at Victoria Park, Dodds remained a popular figure among Pools fans. Now that his departure has been confirmed, supporters are left to reflect on what might have been.

In the end, the 24-year-old's time at Pools will probably be looked back on as a case of unrealised potential. The energetic defender progressed through the ranks at Newcastle and then Middlesbrough, where he made a couple of appearances in the Football League Trophy and drew praise from then-manager Neil Warnock, who backed him to go on and have a successful career.

Dodds started to announce himself in senior football during a loan spell at National League North side Darlington; he made 17 appearances for the Quakers and scored his first senior goal, a thunderous strike in a thumping win over Gloucester City that took Darlington to the top of the table. Although manager Alun Armstrong, who was appointed Gateshead's new boss on Monday, wanted to keep him at Blackwell Meadows for the remainder of the season, he was recalled by Boro and signed a permanent deal with Pools in January 2023.

He arrived with Pools embroiled in a fight for their lives at the bottom of the League Two table but made a fast start for his new side, scoring a superb long range winner against Doncaster in just his fifth appearance and finding the target again the following weekend to salvage a draw against Sutton. It wasn't long before Dodds established himself as a regular in the side, comfortable operating either as part of a back three or in his favoured wing-back role.

Although Dodds was unable to help Pools beat the drop, he established himself as a fan favourite and was expected to play an integral role as John Askey's side looked to engineer an immediate return to the Football League. Dodds started all of the opening five games as part of a back three, with his pace, power and drive allowing him to cover for his teammates and limit the threat posed by long balls over the top. He was one of his side's outstanding performers as Pools climbed to the top of the National League table after winning four of their first five games. And then, it all went wrong.

Dodds was forced off late into a 3-1 win over AFC Fylde at the end of August with what at first seemed to be a relatively minor injury; indeed, Dodds admitted he tried to carry on playing after he first felt a tweak in his knee. It wasn't until a scan revealed that he had sustained a dreaded anterior cruciate ligament injury that the severity of the issue was revealed. Dodds was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, while Pools began a depressing slide down the division.

He returned last summer amid considerable fanfare and was expected to be like a new signing after making it through pre-season unscatched. Dodds started the opening game of the campaign, a 1-0 win over Yeovil, and got through 89 minutes before he was replaced, exhausted, as Pools saw out the game. From there, fans might have hoped it would be plain sailing, but they were soon to be disappointed for all sorts of reasons. Dodds suffered a hamstring strain that would dog him throughout the campaign and caused him to miss the next seven matches; by the time he returned, the wheels had already started to fall off under Darren Sarll.

The remainder of the season was, at times, a difficult watch for fans who had seen first hand what Dodds was capable off following his arrival from Middlesbrough; he was sent off for a late, lunging challenge against Eastleigh in November, was taken off at half time following a nightmarish first half performance against Tamworth in February and suffered another issue with his hamstring after his foot rolled over the ball against Eastleigh in March. Other than an obvious distaste for playing against the Spitfires, it was clear that something wasn't quite right with Dodds. The once effervescent, enthusiastic and fearless full-back seemed to be withdrawn, bereft of confidence and playing within himself.

He will, of course, be hoping to regain that confidence having sealed a move to National League North side South Shields, who look to have lofty ambitions for the new season having appointed Ian Watson and former Pools skipper Carl Magnay as their new management team. Get him going - and, importantly, help him rediscover his love of the beautiful game - and the Mariners could have a serious talent on their hands. At 24, Dodds still has the potential to live up to Neil Warnock's big billing; with his raw pace, impressive engine and natural talent, there's no reason he can't start climbing the leagues once again.

Will Pools live to regret their decision to allow Dodds to leave? Perhaps. It's understood that the club made the defender an offer, although the fact that he was willing to drop down a division might well be indicative of the nature of that offer. As it stands, Pools have teenagers Louis Stephenson and Campbell Darcy available as serviceable right-back options, while the versatile Nathan Sheron, who agreed a new two-year deal on Monday, fulfilled the role with distinction at times last term. Given that Sheron will, in all likelihood, begin the new campaign alongside Jamie Miley in the heart of midfield, Stephenson looks set to be the man to line up in the right-back berth as it stands. There's lots to like about the 19-year-old, who is brimming with enthusiasm and wears his heart on his sleeve. However, as his needless red card against Dagenham and Redbridge in April, as well as a difficult afternoon against Rochdale two weeks later, shows, Stephenson still has a lot to learn and it wouldn't be a surprise were Pools to recruit a more experienced option.

One thing is for sure - Dodds leaves with the best wishes of Pools fans. While his time at Victoria Park never quite lived up to expectations, he gave his all for the shirt and gave fans some fond memories, especially his winning goal against Doncaster right at the beginning of his Pools career. Perhaps it was a move that made sense for all parties, although Pools will certainly be hoping it isn't one that comes back to bite them.