Darlington sign ex-Newcastle United striker, Chesterfield player's cricket disciplinary & Gary Johnson signs new Torquay deal - National League round-up
Chesterfield FC striker Tom Denton has been on the wrong end of a disciplinary process after reporting back from the close season with a ‘slight knee injury’.
According to chief executive Graham Bean, the 29-year-old was due to miss the first few weeks of pre-season after it came to light that Denton had played cricket in a Huddersfield Premiership game for Shepley on Sunday.
The striker batted 66 runs, however, his appearance was spotted by former Spireite and ex-Derbyshire cricketer Chris Marples, who highlighted it on social media.
A spokesman for Chesterfield said: “The internal disciplinary process has been concluded and the matter is now closed.”
Darlington have completed a deal for ex-Newcastle United striker Adam Campbell, subject to FA ratification.
Campbell was released by League Two Morecambe at the end of last campaign but, during the 2013/14 season, became the youngest player to play for the Magpies in a European competition aged 17 when he featured in the Europa League.
Ex-Bristol City, Peterborough United, Northampton Town, Yeovil Town and Cheltenham Town boss Gary Johnson has signed a new deal at Torquay United.
Speaking to the club’s website, the 63-year-old said: “It was a no brainer for me. I really have enjoyed my time here.
“I just thought it was a natural thing to do because I’ve got no thoughts of going anywhere, doing anything else, because I’ve enjoyed what’s been happening to the football club, and I’m pleased to be a part of it.”