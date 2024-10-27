Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence suggested international call-ups hampered Darren Robinson's progress at Pools.

The teenage midfielder was recalled by parent club Derby County earlier this week after making just six appearances since signing for Pools in August.

Robinson arrived with a big reputation after captaining Derby's under-21s but found things tough going in the North East and was limited to two starts and four cameos off the bench.

Having come through the ranks at Portadown in his native Northern Ireland, Robinson signed for Derby in 2021 and has already made four senior appearances for the Rams.

The midfielder showed signs of promise at the Prestige Group Stadium and was singled out for praise by manager Darren Sarll following a tireless performance on his first start against Forest Green Rovers.

However, the 19-year-old also endured some difficult moments and was substituted just 25 minutes into the remarkable win over Sutton earlier this month.

As a regular in the Northern Ireland under-21 squad, Robinson was twice called up for international duty during his stint at Pools and seemed to find himself further down the pecking order when he returned.

It was perhaps the wrong timing for Robinson, who arrived with Pools already well-stocked in central-midfield while the stop-start nature of his spell seemed to make things even more difficult.

And while Lawrence felt that Robinson's international commitments might have hampered his progress at Pools, he was full of praise for the young midfielder following his return to Pride Park.

"To be fair to him, every time as though it looked like he might break into the side, he went away with Northern Ireland," he said.

"Then he comes back, has a couple of games where he's in and out, then he's off again. That's difficult.

"I wish him well, I understand why he wants to go back because he wasn't playing regularly.

"I hope he enjoyed his time, he was a good lad to work with and I hope he goes on and does well."