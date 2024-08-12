Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll and match-winner Jack Hunter hailed the commitment and support of the more than 200 fans who travelled to Yeovil at the weekend.

It takes well over six hours to complete the 335 mile journey from the North East to the West Country, but it didn't stop 238 Poolies making the long trip to support their side on the opening day of the new campaign.

Fans were rewarded for their incredible commitment as Pools edged past newly-promoted Yeovil 1-0 thanks to Jack Hunter's superb second half strike.

There was a nice moment after the full time whistle when Sarll, who already seems to have established a real connection with the fanbase, urged his players to stay and applaud the delighted supporters for as long as possible.

Darren Sarll has vowed to always thank supporters after an incredible 238 Poolies made the long trip to Somerset at the weekend. Picture by Frank Reid.

"It's just respect," he said.

"When people have spent their time to travel down and support us, it's just respect.

"Whether we win, lose or draw, I will absolutely promise you I will always stand in front of them.

"They will hurl abuse at me sometimes, and they'll clap at others. I get it, I've been in this game for a long time.

"It was very nice. It was touching to meet a few of them on the drive in and have a chat. It was wonderful.

"I'm not going to be a millionaire from Hartlepool United, so if I can have a little bit of a warm, fuzzy feeling on a Saturday thinking that we've made their weekend a little bit more worthwhile, then that's what it's all about."

Hunter, who took a little over an hour to open his Pools account having scored just once in 79 games for Halifax, had a hand in leading the celebrations, letting out a roar of emotion and fist pumping to the crowd after a tireless performance.

Like a number of his fellow new signings, Hunter was born in the North East and as such has a good idea of just how dedicated - and, at times, demanding - the supporters can be.

He said: "I thought it was brilliant.

"I thought the fans were behind us all game and obviously it was a really nice moment at the end.

"We appreciate the effort that everyone has made coming down here, it's not easy.

"Hopefully they get behind us on Saturday and we can do the same again."