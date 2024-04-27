Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Stevenage and Yeovil boss was most recently in charge of Woking, leading them to the play-offs in his first season in charge before departing in November last year.

Club Director Andy Steel commented on behalf of the Board:

“We are delighted to have secured Darren to deliver in our quest to get back into the EFL. He presented a very clear and compelling view of how he wants to build the squad, deliver a positive style of football that statistically supports success in this league, and create a winning mentality and culture.

Darren Sarll has been appointed as the club's new manager following the departure of Kevin Phillips.

“Critically, Darren also has an in-depth knowledge of the National league and its players as well as first-hand experience of getting teams to play-offs, which were all key criteria for the Board when looking at a managerial appointment to move forward.

“We believe the appointment will help ensure the club is challenging at the top of the league next season. Working alongside Joe Monks and Ronnie Moore, the work with recruitment will start immediately.”

Upon joining Pools, Darren Sarll stated:

"I'm really excited to get started - the opportunity and challenge at the club is one I'm very much looking forward to. I'm coming here in order to win and we need to close that gap to the play-offs. We won't accept mediocrity, we need to challenge every season and that all starts from the dressing room. I can’t wait to start, creating a strong dressing room is the priority ahead of this pre-season.

“Over the years I have managed visiting teams at the Suit Direct Stadium and I am fully aware of the amazing passion the fans have for the club. The intensity they bring gives us a huge advantage and we must capitalise on this community's passion. I really want to create some lasting memories and be part of what is already an illustrious history. Supporters being proud of their town and team means everything to me.”