Darren Sarll insists he didn't need any guarantees from the board despite becoming the 10th Hartlepool United manager in just six years
Patience has certainly been at a premium in the North East of late - Sarll becomes the 10th manager in six years to take the job at the Suit Direct Stadium.
None of the last five permanent appointments lasted more than 12 months but Sarll, who has led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs, insisted he didn't need to be given any guarantees that he'd get more time than his predecessors.
"No, I never need that," he said.
"For 41, I'd like to think I'm quite experienced now - someone started calling me experienced the other day for the first time and it threw me a little bit.
"You don't need that as a football manager, you really don't.
"We're in a results business, especially at this place.
"If we win, we're going to have loads and loads of loud, positive chanting.
"If we lose, we're going to get criticised - it's very, very clear and simple.
"I do believe - and we have to believe, that self-confidence in management is so important - that I'm going to be the one that can get it right, like Dave (Challinor) did.
"You have to believe that you're going to be the next guy, and that's what I believe.
"I really want to do well here, I don't ever want to be renowned for not doing well at Hartlepool when it's got such an unbelievable history and status.
"It's a good test at the right time.
"You have to prepare yourself for these big jobs - and this is one of the biggest jobs in the National League.
"We've got to try and find a way of being really competitive."
