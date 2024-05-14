Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll says he didn't need any assurances that he'd be given time to succeed in the role.

Patience has certainly been at a premium in the North East of late - Sarll becomes the 10th manager in six years to take the job at the Suit Direct Stadium.

None of the last five permanent appointments lasted more than 12 months but Sarll, who has led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs, insisted he didn't need to be given any guarantees that he'd get more time than his predecessors.

"No, I never need that," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarll becomes the 10th Hartlepool United manager in the last six years.

"For 41, I'd like to think I'm quite experienced now - someone started calling me experienced the other day for the first time and it threw me a little bit.

"You don't need that as a football manager, you really don't.

"We're in a results business, especially at this place.

"If we win, we're going to have loads and loads of loud, positive chanting.

"If we lose, we're going to get criticised - it's very, very clear and simple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I do believe - and we have to believe, that self-confidence in management is so important - that I'm going to be the one that can get it right, like Dave (Challinor) did.

"You have to believe that you're going to be the next guy, and that's what I believe.

"I really want to do well here, I don't ever want to be renowned for not doing well at Hartlepool when it's got such an unbelievable history and status.

"It's a good test at the right time.

"You have to prepare yourself for these big jobs - and this is one of the biggest jobs in the National League.