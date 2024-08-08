Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll feels the current Pools squad is one of the strongest he's ever worked with.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarll has a good record of achieving success in his first season in charge, having led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs in his debut campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the eve of the new season, with Pools preparing to make the long trip to Somerset to begin their campaign against one of Sarll's former sides, the expectation among supporters is that Pools, at least, compete for a place in the top seven.

Sarll, who inherited a squad featuring Mani Dieseruvwe, who bagged 23 National League goals last season, as well as experienced defenders Luke Waterfall and Tom Parkes, has welcomed seven new faces so far this summer.

Sarll is pleased with the state of his squad ahead of the new season. Picture by Frank Reid.

While the league looks to be wide open in the absence of the financial muscle that has dominated the division in the last couple of seasons, there are a host of teams keen to demonstrate their promotion credentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarll, who knows all about what it takes to gatecrash the top seven, is confident his Pools squad have what it takes to produce more first season success.

"I think the foundation is really, really strong. It's maybe the strongest I've worked with," he said.

"The Yeovil team that made the play-offs had a certain mentality and a character. We had, effectively, 11 Carl Dickinsons, and I challenge any team to go up against 11 Carl Dickinsons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Woking team were salvage experts. They would pick every loose thing up off the bottom of the ocean, drag it to the surface and do something with it. They were incredible at it.

"This team has got a lot of technical ability, there's a lot of quality here.

"The most important bit will be our organisation and our physical capabilities. Those will be the reasons why we are successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought last year's team was as technically competent, my questions were with their defensive aspirations.

"Our defensive aspirations have to supersede any offensive play, especially in the first half of the season.

"We have to be strong. I think you can always tell the sides that are going to be in and around it come May by looking at their goal difference and that's dictated by the goals that they prevent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we're going to have a Dorking and a 4-3 every week, then it will be difficult.

"The foundation of the team is very strong and, again, that's why I'm not in a rush in terms of recruitment. I know the foundations are already being laid."