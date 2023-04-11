Hartlepool gave their survival hopes a massive boost over Easter.

United thumped Grimsby Town 4-1 on Good Friday, followed by a 1-1 draw with Stevenage on Monday, while Crawley were beaten 4-0 at Barrow on Easer Monday after a Good Friday 0-0 draw with Bradford.

It leaves Pools one point outside the drop zone and now a better goal difference than their relegation rivals.

And supercomputer experts predict that every single goal is going to be crucial as the fight for survival heats up ahead of a potentially winner takes all clash between the two sides at Victoria Park on 22nd April.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

1 . Leyton Orient - 89pts (+28) Win the league: 95% Promotion chances: 99% Play-off chances: less than 1% Photo: Pete Norton: Photo Sales

2 . Northampton Town - 80pts (+17) Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 48% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Stockport County - 79pts (+27) Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 53% Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4 . Stevenage - 79pts (+18) Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 53% Play-off chances: 50% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales