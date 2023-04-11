Data experts predict Hartlepool United's survival bid will be decided by just three goals - plus how many points Crawley Town, Rochdale and Harrogate Town are being tipped to get
Hartlepool gave their survival hopes a massive boost over Easter.
United thumped Grimsby Town 4-1 on Good Friday, followed by a 1-1 draw with Stevenage on Monday, while Crawley were beaten 4-0 at Barrow on Easer Monday after a Good Friday 0-0 draw with Bradford.
It leaves Pools one point outside the drop zone and now a better goal difference than their relegation rivals.
And supercomputer experts predict that every single goal is going to be crucial as the fight for survival heats up ahead of a potentially winner takes all clash between the two sides at Victoria Park on 22nd April.
Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.
