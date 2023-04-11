News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United moved out of the bottom two after a 1-1 draw with Stevenage.

Data experts predict Hartlepool United's survival bid will be decided by just three goals - plus how many points Crawley Town, Rochdale and Harrogate Town are being tipped to get

Hartlepool gave their survival hopes a massive boost over Easter.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:45 BST

United thumped Grimsby Town 4-1 on Good Friday, followed by a 1-1 draw with Stevenage on Monday, while Crawley were beaten 4-0 at Barrow on Easer Monday after a Good Friday 0-0 draw with Bradford.

It leaves Pools one point outside the drop zone and now a better goal difference than their relegation rivals.

And supercomputer experts predict that every single goal is going to be crucial as the fight for survival heats up ahead of a potentially winner takes all clash between the two sides at Victoria Park on 22nd April.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

Win the league: 95% Promotion chances: 99% Play-off chances: less than 1%

1. Leyton Orient - 89pts (+28)

Win the league: 95% Promotion chances: 99% Play-off chances: less than 1%

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 48%

2. Northampton Town - 80pts (+17)

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 48%

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 53%

3. Stockport County - 79pts (+27)

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 53%

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 53% Play-off chances: 50%

4. Stevenage - 79pts (+18)

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 53% Play-off chances: 50%

