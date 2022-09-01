They are yet to win in League Two this season and sit second bottom with just two draws to their name.

Rochdale have found it even harder with just one draw so far, while Gillingham, Crawley and Colchester also find themselves at the wrong end of the table.

Barrow were expected to be in a relegation fight, but so far the Cumbrians are laughing at the predictions and sit second in the table with five wins out of six.

But, of course, we are just six games into the season and all can and will change as the season develops.

The bettingodds.com website have given each side a probability chance of relegation based on the combined odds with all major bookies.

Take a look at what the experts say about Hartlepool’s hopes and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

1. Salford City Relegation chances: 1% Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2. Bradford City Relegation chances: 1.2% Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Mansfield Town Relegation chances: 1.2% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4. Northampton Town Relegation chances: 1.2% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales