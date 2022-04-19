Bryn Morris of Hartlepool United celebrates his goal. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI New)

Data experts reveal where Hartlepool United, Bristol Rovers, Salford City, Bradford City & Co will finish as League Two reaches a climax

Hartlepool United suffered late heartache at Rochdale on Easter Monday but where are they expected to finish the season?

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 11:30 am

Here’s is how the Supercomputer predicts League Two will look after matchday 46.

1. Forest Green Rovers - 87pts (+34 GD)

Forest Green need one point to be sure of promotion.

2. Exeter City - 84pts (+24GD)

After years of promotion heart-break, Matt Taylor's side are predicted to finally make it with a second-placed finish.

3. Port Vale - 80pts (+24GD)

Despite defeat last time out, Port Vale are predicted to hold on to third spot.

4. Bristol Rovers - 79pts (+17GD)

Bristol Rovers have hit form at just the right time of the season, but they will have to settle for fourth.

