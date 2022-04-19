Data experts reveal where Hartlepool United, Bristol Rovers, Salford City, Bradford City & Co will finish as League Two reaches a climax

Here’s is how the Supercomputer predicts League Two will look after matchday 46.
1. Forest Green Rovers - 87pts (+34 GD)
Forest Green need one point to be sure of promotion.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Exeter City - 84pts (+24GD)
After years of promotion heart-break, Matt Taylor's side are predicted to finally make it with a second-placed finish.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Port Vale - 80pts (+24GD)
Despite defeat last time out, Port Vale are predicted to hold on to third spot.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Bristol Rovers - 79pts (+17GD)
Bristol Rovers have hit form at just the right time of the season, but they will have to settle for fourth.
Photo: Getty Images