Dave Challinor and Matty Daly react as Hartlepool United sign Huddersfield Town midfielder on loan
Dave Challinor has added a further new signing ahead of the season opener against Crawley Town.
Pools have confirmed the loan signing of Huddersfield Town attacking midfielder Matty Daly.
Daly – who has made 10 appearances and scored one goal for Huddersfield - has also been impressing on the international stage and was a key figure for England as the Young Lions were beaten in the U17 European Championship semi-finals.
Daly said: “It is an exciting move for me. I have never really had the opportunity to go out there and get a good loan spell under my belt. This club seemed like the right fit for me and I can’t wait to get going.”
He is expected to be in the squad for the visit of Crawley Town on Saturday. Any players registered before noon on Friday could feature in the season opener.
Challinor added: “We are delighted to get Matty in.
"He has never had the chance to have a proper loan spell and he comes into this squad with the capabilities to have a really good season.
"We probably don’t have too many players who can hit that magic pass and he certainly ticks them boxes.”
A Pools statement read: “Matty hails from Stockport and joined Town’s Academy from Everton as an Under-15 player.
“An attacking midfielder who usually plays in one of the wide positions behind the striker, he featured for Town’s Under-18s regularly towards the end of his Under-16 season, netting five goals in 11 starts and three substitute appearances.”