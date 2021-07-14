Dave Challinor explains Hartlepool United's approach to contracts this summer

Pools won promotion back to the Football League last month thanks to the dramatic National League play-off final penalty shoot-out victory over Torquay United.

Challinor & Co are now busy building a squad capable of competing in League Two with Gary Liddle, Nicky Featherstone, Ben Killip and Jamie Sterry among those to sign new deals.

Featherstone and Sterry have signed new two-year deals.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor.

And Challinor admits the club will aim to offer longer deals where it can.

Challinor said: “We want to offer longer deals where we can because you can’t always be successful but having continuity with a settled squad is important.

"You can’t always do what we did last year and bring in a squad of players and develop it over the course of the season and having success.

"If we can have the bulk of your squad tied down for a couple of years, of course that helps.

"You’ve got to get the right recruitment in place so you’re bringing in the right players who are going to help you over the longer term.

"It’s something we’re looking at and being in the league we’re in helps with the finance side of things.

"In the National League, it sets you up not to take risks or gamble on players because they can have big consequences on the future of the club if you don’t get them right.”

Defender Reagan Ogle became the first signing of the summer, joining from Accrington Stanley.

Timi Odusina and Mark Shelton have also had their extension options at the club triggered, keeping them at Victoria Park until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Following a successful 2020-21 campaign at Pools, Sterry was subject of interest from the likes of Notts County, Sunderland and three other Football League clubs. But the full-back was delighted to secure a new deal at Hartlepool.

“I am over the moon to re-sign for the next two seasons,” he told the club website. “I have loved every minute at the club and we are all looking to push on next season."

