Dave Challinor has this transfer message to Hartlepool United fans

Pools have so far added nine new faces this summer following a major summer revamp after winning promotion back to the Football League.

Neill Byrne, Reagan Ogle, Martin Smith, Fela Olomola, Jake Lawlor, Mark Cullen, Tyler Burey, Matty Daly and Jono Mitchell have all signed.

Pools started the season with a convincing 1-0 win over Crawley Town thanks to Gavan Holohan’s dramatic 89th minute winner.

Pools carved out the better openings but it was clear the squad is still short of a high quality striker, a position high on the wanted list of boss Challinor.

In the build-up to the 1-0 victory over Crawley Town at The Vic, with more than 5,000 fans inside, Pools had added three new faces; Burey, Daly and Mitchell.

More will be heading to Pools in the coming weeks, with Challinor targeting up to another five new signings, likely to be a mix of loan and permanent signings.

The loan player market often ramps up towards the end of the month when clubs higher up the pyramid finalise their squad plans for the season, with fringe players becoming available.

When asked by SportMail whether he was confident Pools would complete the business they need to, Challinor said: “It will definitely get done. It is just to what degree it gets done.

“I have said to the players, we will bring in hopefully three, four or five players.

“Whether they are loan or permanent or marquee signings will depend on what becomes available to us.

“Without talking out of turn we need a centre forward but it has to be a centre forward in terms of what we want in terms of profile and character and whether they will improve us - the 15 to 20 goal a season striker - to help us become as competitive as possible," added the Pools boss.

Pools host Crewe at The Vic on Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup (KO 7pm).

The transfer window closes at 11pm on August 31.

