Pools travel to Leyton Orient this weekend looking to build on their first away win of the season at Bradford City and Saturday's impressive fightback win against Harrogate Town at Victoria Park.

Challinor’s side have been found wanting at times in front of goal this season after the loss of key strikers Luke Armstrong and Rhys Oates in the summer following their 33 goal contribution last year.

But Challinor may have found the answer to his problems in the form of Mark Cullen.

Mark Cullen scored his third goal in two games for Hartlepool United against Harrogate Town (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Cullen was handed his first start for Pools in last week's win over Bradford at Valley Parade and grabbed two goals to mark the occasion before adding a third to his tally in the win over Harrogate at the weekend.

It has coincided with Pools scoring six goals in their last two outings but Challinor remained philosophical about the desire for his strikers to score the teams goals.

“It doesn’t matter who scores the goals,” said Challinor.

“Ideally as a forward player you want to be the one who gets in there all the time, but it’s about the team scoring and the team getting wins and getting results.”

On Cullen’s form Challinor said: “ You’re only going to be judged on your last game. If we go to Leyton Orient next week and he doesn't score there’ll be question marks.

“If the week after he doesn’t score it’ll be ‘oh, he’s not scored in two now,’ but that’s just the way it works.

“If we go to Leyton Orient next week and score three goals and Mark Cullen doesn’t score a goal no-one is going to be bothered. It becomes more highlighted when over the past six or seven away games we’d not scored a goal.

“The selfish part of me would say I’m not bothered who scores, but if I’m a player and a forward, Culls will be thinking ‘brilliant, I’ve got another one.’

“Now can you make sure you can do everything you can to get another one next week?”

