Dave Challinor names three trialists and new signing in Hartlepool United starting XI for Runcorn Linnets pre-season friendly
Hartlepool have named three trialists in their starting XI for their first pre-season friendly of the summer at non-league side Runcorn Linnets.
Pools will start the match with a back three and wing-backs, with goalkeeper Ben Killip set to return in goal after missing the end of last season with an elbow injury.
New signing Reagan Ogle will also start the match at centre-back, along with Gary Liddle and one of the trialists.
Jamie Sterry and David Ferguson will line up as the wing-backs, with Mark Shelton, Nicky Featherstone and Gavan Holohan in midfield.
Pools boss Dave Challinor will name a separate XI for the second half, which will include new signings defender Neill Byrne and midfielder Martin Smith who both arrived earlier this week.
Hartlepool starting XI: Killip, Sterry, Ogle, Liddle, Trialist, Ferguson, Shelton, Featherstone, Holohan, Trialist, Trialist.
Pools are preparing for their League Two opener at home Crawley on Saturday, August 7.