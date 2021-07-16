Dave Challinor offers an insight in Hartlepool United's contract negotiations

The League Two campaign kicks off on August 7 with fans eagerly anticipating new signings through the door at The Vic, with talks ongoing with several targets.

Pools have so far added defender Reagan Ogle to their squad, with Gary Liddle, Nicky Featherstone, Jamie Sterry and Ben Killip all signing new deals along with Timi Odusina and Mark Shelton.

Challinor says Pools won’t pay over the odds for new signings this summer when it comes to wages adding the ‘business you do is in the best interest of everyone involved’.

Challinor said: “There is always going to be a bit of negotiating.

"We want to get a squad together but I’ll be honest, some of the money being touted around for what are, in my opinion, average players is miles above what I or the club are willing to spend.

"We’ll value players as a club and make offers that we think are fair and justify what they’ve done previously.

"If someone comes in and says ‘I’m going to be your top scorer and score 20 plus goals’ as long as you’re willing to back yourself to do that and prove yourself then we’ll pay the money no problem at all.

"But if people are coming in just saying this is what I think I should earn because it’s League Two or what they’ve done previously and want x amount of money, we’d be stupid to pay some of the figures being touted about and it could put the club at risk again.

"The club almost went out of business not long ago but you learn from your mistakes and make sure the business you do is in the best interest of everyone involved.”

Challinor added: “We haven’t pulled out of any deals we’ve offered to players but we are looking at other options so we’re not bound by those deals coming off in most instances.

"We’ve made the offers but if we go and sign a player in the meantime then those offers may no longer be there.

"If we can go and find a better or similar option for the same amount of money then we’ll take that up instead.”

