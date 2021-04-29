Manager Dave Challinor has been constantly adapting and bolstering his squad throughout the season to help mastermind a National League title charge.

Pools have made no fewer than 24 signings – enough to make up a large squad on its own – since the end of the 2019-20 campaign and a large portion of them have made a positive impact at the club.

Whenever there has been problems with the team or a lack of cover, Challinor has been allowed to bring in the players to help address any issues despite operating on a limited budget compared with previous seasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Notts County at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 10th April 2021. (Credit: Chris Booth | MI News)

“We’re proud of our recruitment, it’s been really good,” the Hartlepool manager told The Mail.

“We’ve taken some risks and at the start of the season we brought in players who had a bit of a point to prove. In fairness, the majority of them, if not all of them have done that really well.

"The loans, there’s some risk involved in them especially with some of them being their first loans and they’ve been great.

“I think the spirit and togetherness in the squad has been brilliant which has helped enormously so regardless of what division we’re in we want to keep as many of them together as we can which will be a challenge in itself.

"Whatever we do achieve, if it’s anything or nothing in terms of promotion or trophies. Moving forward, the lads will have more than warranted the opportunity to go and achieve something.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.