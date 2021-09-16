Dave Challinor reacts as Hartlepool United swoop for ex-Sunderland youth Jordan Cook

The 31-year-old has been training with the Pools squad for a couple of weeks and has now signed a deal at The Vic.

The ex-Sunderland youth, who left Gateshead in the summer, has also had spells at Charlton Athletic, Walsall, Luton Town and Grimsby Town.

He will wear the No19 shirt and is set to be involved in the weekend trip to Oldham Athletic subject to EFL clearance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Cook pictured in his Sunderland playing days. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images).

Challinor said: “We are very young at the top end and that brings inconsistencies at times and we can’t rely solely on that youthful exuberance.

"Without question we need to add presence and goals to the team and Jordan has shown a capacity to be able to do this.”

Cook is looking forward to getting started.

He added: “I am delighted to finally get this done. I have been training with the squad for a few weeks and it is a great bunch of lads. There is a lot of potential with this squad and I am looking forward to being apart of it.”

Born in Hetton-le-hole, Cook started his career at boyhood club Sunderland and went on to make three senior appearances after making a Boxing Day debut against Manchester United in 2010.

During his time at Sunderland he had loan spells at Darlington, Walsall and Carlisle.

The 31-year old has most recently featured for Luton, Grimsby Town and Gateshead.

He is comfortable as a striker or as an attacking midfielder.

Speaking after the defeat at Sutton, Challinor had confirmed he was looking to further strengthen.

He added: “There's nothing new to take away from this really, I know where we're at.

“There are fine margins and I could quite easily be talking about a draw.

He added: “We are still actively trying to improve and looking to bring players in so if we can do that then brilliant.

“We're obviously missing important players for us and when you've got a smallish squad that's going to be testing, but it is what it is.

“We've got to get on with it because no one is going to help us out, we've got to do that ourselves. We do that by working hard, staying positive and winning at Oldham on Saturday.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.