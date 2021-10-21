Dave Challinor reveals Hartlepool United's tactical approach to Harrogate Town clash at The Vic

Pools, ninth in League Two and just a point outside the play-off places, host promotion-chasing Harrogate – who will have eight-goal striker Luke Armstrong leading their attack.

Challinor’s side head into the game on the back of the impressive midweek 3-1 win over Bradford City and Challinor is looking ahead to the next challenge facing Pools.

Ahead of the Harrogate clash, Challinor said: “Sometimes how you set up is different.

Matty Daly of Hartlepool United in action. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

"We can say we're going to go with a back three or a back four.

"When you do your coaching badges, everyone who does an A license will tell you that every system you play is a modified 4-4-2.

"Whether it's a 4-4-2, 4-4-2 with a diamond, 4-4-2 with full-backs pushing on and the midfielder dropping in to be a back three, as far as I'm concerned, we play a 4-4-2 with a little bit of different shape in possession and out of possession to deal with the opposition.

"Saturday will be different again up against a different team with a different style and shape so we've got to try and impose the players we have on the pitch onto the opposition and make them deal with us.

"If we've got the ball, I'm not too concerned with what system they're playing to be honest.

"Teams will look at possession and if you have a lot of possession and it's possession with a purpose then the other team can't hurt you as much as you can hurt them.”

Pools go into the game full of confidence.

A 3-1 win against Bradford City at Valley Parade saw Pools confirm a big three points and condemn The Bantams to their first home defeat of the League Two season.

After going 521 minutes without scoring away from home, a Mark Cullen brace and an own goal from Yann Songo’o was just what manager Challinor ordered.

"It’s about time,” Challinor said after the game. “It feels great. It’s easy to be biased but I don’t think I’m being biased saying we should have got it before we have."

