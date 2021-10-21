Dave Challinor reveals what pleased him most about Bradford City win after disappointing Salford performance

A brace from Mark Cullen helped seal a 3-1 win and Pools’ first three points on the road this season.

Next up is a tough challenge against promotion hopefuls Harrogate Town, second in League Two, with former Hartlepool United striker Luke Armstrong in impressive form for them this season.

Pools head into the game buoyed by their first victory on the road and boss Dave Challinor was delighted with the way his players reacted to the unacceptable performance away at Salford City last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United host Harrogate Town this weekend. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Challinor said: “Saturday wasn't good enough, we were miles off it and it's the first time this season that it's happened.

"I'm then looking for a reaction whether that comes from changes in personnel or changes in shape, it doesn't matter, we're reliant on players going out and putting on a performance and the big thing for us was going out there and believing they could win the game.

"Everyone outside and if you ask our supporters honestly, probably 75-per-cent of them will be thinking we're going to Bradford unbeaten at home and we haven't won away from home, it's not going to happen.

"For us, our performances have been okay so if we can continue to do that and remain a threat, our efficiency in picking points away from home will change and that happened on Tuesday.”

Injury-wise ahead of the weekend, Pools defender Zaine Francis-Angol remains a doubt.

He missed Tuesday night’s win at Bradford City and remains a doubt for Saturday's match at home to Harrogate Town.

The 28-year-old was taken off early during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Salford City due to a ‘niggle’.

Challinor was reluctant to divulge any more details though Francis-Angol is likely to be back in contention for the trip to Leyton Orient at the end of the month.

Pools – ninth and just a point outside the play-offs – are unbeaten at The Vic so far this campaign and they will be looking to remain so when Harrogate head to town.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.