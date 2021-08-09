Dave Challinor reveals which new Hartlepool United signing will start against Crewe Alexandra

Pools signed the former Newcastle United academy goalkeeper on a permanent deal on Friday following his release from Derby County this summer.

Ben Killip started the season in goal for Pools on Saturday, helping Challinor’s side to an opening-day 1-0 victory over Crawley Town at The Vic.

Challinor has confirmed he is to make changes for the league cup game at The Vic on Tuesday (KO 7pm) with Mitchell to be handed his chance to impress.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Challinor says he has two good goalkeepers on the books providing good competition for each other, though he also hinted Killip could return for the weekend trip to Barrow seeing as though he didn’t make any mistakes in the victory over Crawley.

Ahead of the Crewe clash, Challinor told SportMail: "Jono will start on Tuesday.

"The likelihood is some of the other lads will start the game to give them the experience of what we do and how we go about it.

"It is a game we want to win. We want to give everyone a fair crack of the whip.

"It has been one similar to last season in that we brought a keeper in on the eve of the season, and again from Ben's perspective he didn't have a great deal to do Saturday, so he didn't do a great deal wrong and it is up to him to make sure that is the case.

“But there will be good competition between two good goalkeepers."

Speaking after his move back home was confirmed, Hartlepool-born Mitchell said: “Getting back up north, back up home was a massive attraction and obviously watching on as a fan last year was always something that I looked at and you wanted to be a part of.

"I've been in a couple of days training but there seems to be a really good atmosphere around the place, a feel good vibe and it's something I really want to be a part of and can't wait to get started,” he added.

