Dave Challinor reveals why he wanted to leave Hartlepool United as Stockport County move confirmed

Challinor’s shock departure has angered Hartlepool fans, with his exit from Victoria Park coming just weeks after he signed a new three-year deal at Pools.

After taking training as usual on Monday morning, Challinor informed the Pools board that he wanted to leave the club to join National League side Stockport County.

His exit to Stockport was confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Dave Challinor. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Challinor told the Stockport website: “It's been ridiculously difficult [to leave Hartlepool], once the interest came in [from Stockport] there was always going to be an attraction but the affinity I built up with the fan base there was amazing and that was the biggest tie that I had to get over.

“Taking emotion out of it, this move became a no-brainer.”

He added: “The chance to return to County and help make Club history was too good an opportunity to miss.

“The excitement surrounding the club and the investment that has been put into it, on and off the pitch, makes County an incredibly attractive proposition for any manager.

"This can be seen by the influx of new talent the club has recruited over the last month, with the likes of Robert Elstone and Bolton Wanderer’s Antoni Sarcevic joining.

“Now is the time to capitalise on this and take the fans on the journey they deserve, making Stockport County a force to be reckoned with and getting back to the Football League. I look forward to being re-united with County fans on Sunday,” he added.

Stockport made an approach for Challinor last week which Hartlepool rejected with the manager only recently signing a three year deal at Victoria Park.

Challinor then failed to play down the speculation when questioned about his future following Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Leyton Orient.

In just under two years in charge, the 46-year-old guided Pools back to the Football League last season and helped the club get off to a solid start back in League Two.

