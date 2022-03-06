Ferguson hammered home from Omar Bogle’s pass just after the hour mark in front of the travelling supporters at the Envirovent Stadium to complete Pools’ turnaround as they once again secured a dramatic comeback win over the Sulphurites.

The fullback was impressive both in defence and attack with the 27-year-old keeping the lively Jack Muldoon quiet all afternoon, with the Harrogate forward eventually being substituted by Simon Weaver in the second half, before firing low into the bottom corner from the edge of the area to seal the win.

The result moved Pools back into the top half of the League Two table with Ferguson suggesting it’s a good place to be at the moment.

David Ferguson scored the winner as Hartlepool United beat Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It’s a happy place to be. Everyone is chilled out and laid back and just enjoying themselves,” said Ferguson.

“Nelse and the gaffer, Sweens and all the backroom staff, it’s a pleasure to play under them. I’m really enjoying my football.”

Ferguson’s goal was his fifth of the season and also the second time he has found the target against Harrogate after his strike started the comeback in the reverse fixture at the Suit Direct Stadium back in October.

“I don’t know. Maybe it’s just one of them things where I’m in the right place at the right time,” Ferguson told The Mail.

“It’s one of those teams where when the ball is dropping to me it’s hitting the back of the net.

“I’m pleased,” he added.

“It’s the first time I’ve scored back-to-back against a team in one season.

“I said in the dressing room after the game it felt like it took ages. Omar was dancing on the ball for a bit and I was just waiting and waiting.

“Even the ball across felt like it came slow but it was one of them where as long as I connected with it sweet, and I did, and I’ve hit the back of the net in front of the fans for the winning goal so it’s spot on.”

