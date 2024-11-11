Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence hailed David Ferguson as a "League Two left-back" after the defender impressed against his former club York City on Saturday.

The 30-year-old scored his first goal of the campaign with a superb first time finish and set up Mani Dieseruvwe's late consolation.

The defender endured a difficult start to the campaign under outspoken former manager Darren Sarll and became something of a scapegoat among frustrated fans.

However, Lawrence seems to have given Ferguson more freedom to maraud forward and the experienced defender has profited with two assists and a goal in his last two games.

Ferguson was a fan favourite during three successful seasons with York, making 108 appearances, before signing for Pools in the summer of 2020.

He was instrumental as Pools won promotion back to League Two under Dave Challinor and was voted in the National League team of the season after reaching double figures for assists.

Ferguson continued his fine form back in the Football League, scoring five goals in 52 games, including a memorable strike as Pools reached the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Things took a turn for the worse as Pools were relegated the following season and Ferguson was handed the captaincy upon his side's return to the National League.

Despite having skippered Blackpool when he was just 21, Ferguson appeared to struggle with the weight of responsibility and had the armband taken off him midway through the campaign.

After signing a new contract in the summer, supporters had hoped to see Ferguson get back to his best under Darren Sarll, who had tried to sign the defender when he was in charge of Stevenage.

In truth, Ferguson, who has made more than 200 appearances for Pools, never looked comfortable under the straight-talking Sarll, who seemed to limit his opportunities to get forward and attack.

Since veteran Lennie Lawrence has returned to the dugout, Ferguson has been given a renewed license to maraud up the left and was one of his side's outstanding performers against National League leaders York.

And Lawrence was delighted with the defender's determined display and suggested that Ferguson is still more than capable of playing in the Football League.

"Fergie played really well," he said.

"I get on quite well with him, he just needs some encouragement.

"He's a League Two left-back Fergie, that's what he is.

"He's in the National League but when he's on it, like he was against York, he's a League Two player, there's no question of doubt about it.

"It's a bit of an exaggeration to say he's someone who needs an arm around the shoulder, but he's got to be looked after and managed properly.

"He did very well - I thought he attacked well and I thought he defended well, I thought he was very good.

"That's exactly what we want, for him to be good against the best opposition."