Pools entertain the League One leaders in the last four of the Papa John’s Trophy in front of what is sure to be an electric atmosphere inside a sold-out Suit Direct Stadium with a place at Wembley up for grabs.

Pools have already beaten three League One opponents in the knockout stages of the competition in Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic and Ferguson knows only too well what it’s like to claim a big cup scalp after his goal against former side Blackpool helped earn Pools a huge win in the third round of the FA Cup.

It’s been an interesting road for Ferguson after the defender left Sunderland in 2015. His career path took him from the Stadium of Light to Bloomfield Road where he would eventually captain Blackpool during a year-and-a-half spell.

But Ferguson would swap the Football League for the non-league after leaving the Seasiders for Northern League side Shildon in the summer of 2016 before a switch to Pools’ fierce rivals Darlington.

But to his credit, Ferguson worked his way back into the Football League with York City before the move to the Suit Direct Stadium where he proved to be a key part of the promotion winning side last season.

And the 27-year-old has continued that form in League Two this season, enjoying arguably his best season to date as Graeme Lee’s side continue to excel in their return to the Football League.

Pools have been able to compete on three fronts this season, running to the fourth round of the FA Cup alongside Wednesday’s semi-final showdown with Rotherham in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The fullback was on hand to grab the winning goal in Pools’ League Two win over Harrogate Town at the weekend, his fifth goal of the season, with Lee’s side clinging onto the coattails of the play-off places in the league following a bright start to 2022.

And for Ferguson, the recent success appears to be the norm for him at the Suit Direct Stadium as the majority of his time with Pools has been positive.

“For me, since I've joined Pools it’s been nothing but positive,” said Ferguson.

“The club is going places and hopefully we can continue that and I can be a part of it.

“As a team we work for each other and we back each other.

“It’s a happy place to be. Nelse and the gaffer, Sweens and all the backroom staff, it’s a pleasure to play under them. I’m really enjoying my football.”

Ferguson added: “I’ve never been to Wembley. It would be a first in my career so I’d love to get there.

“What a weekend it would be, or week leading up to it, and if you got there you’d want to win it of course.

“Hopefully we can take what we’ve done into Wednesday night.

“It’s nice to have over 7,000 coming, I think it’s the first time we’ve had 7,000 in a long time, so I cannot wait for it. I hope we all turn up on the night.”

