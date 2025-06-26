Former Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson said a move to Gateshead was a "no-brainer" after talks with Pools "fizzled out".

The experienced defender, who turned 31 earlier this month, became the 13th player to leave Victoria Park this summer; Pools released nine players at the end of the season, including skipper Luke Waterfall and popular attacker Anthony Mancini, while Billy Sass-Davies, Josh Mazfari and Dan Dodds have all moved elsewhere. Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, who both met with new manager Simon Grayson last week to discuss their futures, could still be set to leave this summer.

It was widely expected that Ferguson, who spent five years at Victoria Park, would remain at Pools for another season. Although the versatile defender, who can operate as a left-back or centre-half, has divided opinion at times, especially since relegation back to the National League, his reliability, consistency and commitment meant most fans expected Pools to tie him down. Indeed, he said he'd "love to stay" after scoring in the draw with Forest Green Rovers on the final day of the season last month.

Ferguson's departure means that only veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone and Joe Grey, who is out of contract, remain from the 2021 promotion-winning squad. Ferguson, who signed from York in the summer of 2020, was one of the standout performers as Pools won promotion back to the Football League under Dave Challinor, featuring in the National League's team of the season. Having made a bright start to life in League Two, Ferguson found himself out of favour under Paul Hartley, who preferred fellow Scotsman Brody Paterson, and was often deployed as part of a back three. Nonetheless, he remained one of the better performers, particularly under John Askey, but was powerless to prevent Pools from returning to the National League in 2023.

Ferguson was appointed Pools captain in the summer of 2023 following the departure of Nicky Featherstone but appeared to struggle with the weight of his new role, relinquishing the armband in January after Askey was replaced on an interim basis by Lennie Lawrence. Ferguson's performances improved in the second half of the campaign and he was a regular under Kevin Phillips, forming an impressive partnership with frontman Mani Dieseruvwe whenever he was given license to maraud forward down the left.

Last season, his fifth and final campaign in blue and white, was something of a mixed bag for Ferguson. While there were times when his performances were criticised, Pools struggled to cope without him when he was suspended for September's visit of Rochdale; then-manager Darren Sarll changed to a three at the back with Luke Charman as a makeshift left-wing-back and Pools were thumped 3-0. With some fans calling for the club to replace Ferguson, Pools signed former Nottingham Forest, RB Leipzig and Newcastle full-back Matthew Bondswell in November. Once again, Ferguson rose to the challenge and kept Bondswell, who was released in January, out of the side. Things were slightly different when the club swooped to sign Jack Robinson following his release from Carlisle; Robinson was preferred to Ferguson in successive matches and looked bright enough, only to suffer a season-ending injury in March's defeat to York.

It's probably true that Ferguson had lost some of the energy and dynamism that made him such a fan favourite towards the start of his Pools tenure, but his relationship with West Brom loanee Reyes Cleary last term suggested he was beginning to settle into a new leadership role. No doubt Gateshead, who like Pools have plentiful issues of their own following a turbulent season on and off the pitch, will be looking to make the most of his considerable experience next term.

The last week seems to have been a tale of two new managers for Ferguson. On the one hand, Pools appointed former Blackpool, Leeds and Preston boss Simon Grayson, while Gateshead announced Alun Armstrong as their new manager. Although it's understood Ferguson was initially offered new terms by Pools, he told Gateshead's official club website that a conversation with Armstrong convinced him to sign for the Heed.

"He basically just asked what my situation was," he said.

"Obviously, it was still up in the air at Hartlepool. Things fizzled out and didn't work out how I thought they were going to go. As soon as I spoke to Alun and said I'm available, it was sort of a no-brainer to be honest.

"I've known the manager for quite a long time. Whoever's played for him, they've said he's been great. He's been a factor in joining, and he basically says the way we want to play will suit me. I like to get forward, get crosses into the box and get forward, I love my assists as people from Hartlepool will know. I'm pleased it's all sorted now and it's done."