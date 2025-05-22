Deadline for season ticket holders to vote on Raj Singh's Hartlepool United future revealed

A deadline has been set for Hartlepool United season ticket holders to have their say on owner Raj Singh's future at the club.

As first revealed by BBC Radio Tees Sport, season ticket holders have until midnight on Friday, May 23 to vote on whether or not to ask Singh to return as chairman. Although it had been hoped that a takeover was nearing a conclusion, a statement published on Wednesday evening revealed that negotiations had stalled and that the board had asked Singh, who resigned from his role as chairman in March, to consider returning.

There are a number of concerns regarding the vote, not least a lack of transparency. It's unclear who will be counting the votes - if, as expected, it is an employee of the club, then there are fears that they might have a vested interest in ensuring a favourable outcome for Singh - while there has also been no indication as to what level of support would be required for Singh to return. Season ticket holders have been put in an unenviable position; a vote for Singh might well put paid to hopes of a change in ownership, while a vote against could leave the club in a precarious position and without funding.