Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jack Hunter’s spectacular second half strike, his first in Pools colours on an impressive debut, helped Hartlepool United get off to a winning start against Yeovil, one of Darren Sarll’s former sides.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a momentous, emotional afternoon for a whole host of reasons. Pools boss Darren Sarll, taking charge of his first competitive game, was returning to Huish Park, where he spent what he described as a "beautifully tragic" three years; he led the Glovers to the National League play-offs in his first season at the helm, lost captain Lee Collins, who was just 32 when he died, to suicide and had to contend with the coronavirus pandemic as well as a host of off-field uncertainties. It was also the 14th anniversary of former Yeovil striker Adam Stansfield's death; Stansfield scored 17 goals for the Somerset outfit, helping them return to the Football League, and passed away when he was only 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yeovil, who have welcomed eight new signings so far this summer, carried plenty of momentum into the opener, returning to the fifth tier after winning the National League South with an impressive 95 points. Manager Mark Cooper, who penned a new three year contract last month, has suggested he wants to challenge for back-to-back promotions.

For Pools, meanwhile, it's been a summer of remarkable change. Sarll replaced Kevin Phillips a week after the season ended, released nine players in a ruthless retained list and added seven new faces, including three central-midfielders and Adam Campbell, who returned to the North East after helping Crawley win an unlikely promotion to League One, starting in the play-off final at Wembley.

Pools boss Darren Sarll was taking charge of his first competitive game against one of his former sides. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools, who arrived with an excellent record in Somerset, winning six of their last eight visits, handed debuts to midfielders Jack Hunter and Nathan Sheron as well as versatile attackers Adam Campbell and Luke Charman. Joel Dixon was a surprise inclusion in goal, with Sunderland-born stopper Adam Smith, who signed last week, having to settle for a place on the bench. Dan Dodds, who was back in competitive action for the first time in almost a year after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, newly-appointed captain Luke Waterfall, Tom Parkes and David Ferguson made up the back four. Hunter and Sheron, who made 89 National League appearances between them last term, partnered one another at the base of midfield while Joe Grey and Luke Charman lined up either side of Adam Campbell, who started in behind Mani Dieseruvwe, scorer of 25 goals last season. New signing Billy Sass-Davies joined mercurial French midfielder Anthony Mancini and teenage forward Alfie Steel on the bench. Joe Aungiers, who impressed in pre-season, was missing through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yeovil named three debutants in their XI, with goalkeeper Ollie Wright, who arrived on a season long loan from Southampton, midfielder Brett McGavin and attacker Dylan Morgan all included. Finn Cousin-Dawson, who was linked with a move to Pools following a successful campaign at Blyth Spartans, was on the bench.

Pools made a lively start and created the first half chance of the afternoon when Campbell, who was taking up a number of threatening positions across the front line, glanced a header over following Joe Grey's cross from the right after good work from Nathan Sheron, who showed real drive to power into space.

Sheron had another bright moment when he whipped a threatening cross which debutant Ollie Wright, rather needlessly, opted to punch clear rather than collect at the first attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a hot-tempered first 45, particularly whenever Tom Parkes and Yeovil's new frontman Aaron Jarvis came together; Parkes was booked following a strong challenge to thwart a counter-attack after a quarter-of-an-hour while Jarvis received a talking to after he appeared to clip Parkes when chasing down a loose ball.

Mani Dieseruvwe was having to feed off scraps although he almost found himself with a tap-in at the back post after Charman's threatening cross evaded everyone. From the resulting corner, Luke Waterfall rose well to head Campbell's deep delivery over the bar; Pools certainly looked more physically imposing than they had done for large parts of last season.

Joel Dixon would have been pleased to have such a quiet first half, although he did endure one or two nervous moments when he had to come and collect through balls with Jarvis bearing down; on one occasion, after he appeared to fumble at the first attempt, the Glovers man clattered into him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors, who were well-organised, combative and determined throughout the first half, finished strongly and created the best chance of the opening period in added time when Campbell's free-kick found Charman, who was free at the back post, but the former AFC Fylde frontman lashed his half-volley over the crossbar, much to the frustration of the waiting Mani Dieseruvwe.

Pools showed more attacking intent at the beginning of the second half and created a couple of half chances, with Joe Grey’s shot well-blocked on the edge of the box before Mani Dieseruvwe almost profited after Yeovil failed to clear following Luke Charman’s tame effort.

The visitors went close to an opener after 57 minutes when Nathan Sheron, who made a superb driving run from midfield, arrived at just the right time to meet Mani Dieservuwe’s knock down, but his header was straight at Ollie Wright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools were beginning to turn the screw and the dangerous Adam Campbell forced a decent save from Wright on the hour when he found space on the edge of the box and curled an effort towards the far corner which the Southampton loanee parried comfortably clear.

The away side’s pressure eventually told after 65 minutes when Jack Hunter marked an impressive, determined debut with his first Pools goal. With Anthony Mancini stripped and waiting to come on, Charman picked out Campbell with his back to goal and the 29-year-old showed excellent presence of mind to take a touch and roll the ball back to Hunter, who lashed his strike beyond Wright and into the far corner to fire his new side in front.

Pools lost Luke Waterfall to what appeared to be a muscle injury with 20 minutes to go but almost doubled their lead shortly after when Tom Parkes headed Campbell’s cross into the turf and over the bar from close range; the defender attacked the ball superbly, but will have been disappointed not to have found the target from no more than eight yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yeovil substitute Sam Pearson tested Dixon from range five minutes from time but the Pools goalkeeper did well to hold the stinging effort.

Harvey Greenslade went close with an inventive effort late on but Pools survived seven minutes of added time to secure their first win of the campaign despite a nervous moment right at the death when Dixon spilled a ball right into Greenslade’s path, only for the attacker to fire over.

Pools: Dixon; Dodds (sub, Onariase, 90+4), Waterfall © (sub, Sass-Davies, 70), Parkes, Ferguson; Hunter, Sheron; Grey, Campbell (sub, Stephenson, 89), Charman (sub, Mancini, 79); Dieseruvwe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yeovil: Wright, Smith (sub, Thomas, 69), Wannell, Williams, Whittle; Worthington (c), McGavin (sub, Lo-Everton, 75); Young, Nouble (sub, Pearson, 84), Morgan (sub, Greenslade, 27); Jarvis.

Att: 3,646 (238 away).