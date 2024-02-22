Pools began life back in the National League, suffering plenty of defeats to forget as the club readjusted to life back in non-league football.

But, after a manager change, the new Kevin Phillips era has begun well, with Pools stringiing wins together and climbing the table.

It leaves Pools within touching distance of an unlikely play-off spot as the emotional rollercoaster goes on for Pools fans.

Here we take a look at some of the fans who have been on that journey up and down the land.

Take a look at this gallery and see who you know.

Get more Pools news, here.

1 . Barnet 3 Pools 2 Hartlepool United fans ahead of the defeat to Barnet on 5th August 2023. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Barnet 3 Pools 2 Hartlepool United fans ahead of the defeat to Barnet on 5th August 2023. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Barnet 3 Pools 2 Hartlepool United fans ahead of the defeat to Barnet on 5th August 2023. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales