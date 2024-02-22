News you can trust since 1877
Defeat, despair and hope: Here's 60 cracking pictures showing the emotional rollercoaster for Hartlepool United so far this season

It has been an emotional season for far for Pools fans.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 10:26 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 10:35 GMT

Pools began life back in the National League, suffering plenty of defeats to forget as the club readjusted to life back in non-league football.

But, after a manager change, the new Kevin Phillips era has begun well, with Pools stringiing wins together and climbing the table.

It leaves Pools within touching distance of an unlikely play-off spot as the emotional rollercoaster goes on for Pools fans.

Here we take a look at some of the fans who have been on that journey up and down the land.

Take a look at this gallery and see who you know.

Get more Pools news, here.

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the defeat to Barnet on 5th August 2023.

1. Barnet 3 Pools 2

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the defeat to Barnet on 5th August 2023. Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the defeat to Barnet on 5th August 2023.

2. Barnet 3 Pools 2

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the defeat to Barnet on 5th August 2023. Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the defeat to Barnet on 5th August 2023.

3. Barnet 3 Pools 2

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the defeat to Barnet on 5th August 2023. Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the defeat to Barnet on 5th August 2023.

4. Barnet 3 Pools 2

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the defeat to Barnet on 5th August 2023. Photo: Frank Reid

