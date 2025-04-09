Oldham have won just two of their last 12 National League games, leaving them 11 points clear of Pools with five games still to play. Picture by Getty Images.

Oldham Athletic suffered a second successive defeat on Tuesday night, losing 2-1 at home to relegation-threatened Woking as they remained within touching distance of Hartlepool United and the rest of the chasing pack.

The Latics took the lead after just three minutes through Kian Harratt but second half goals from Dion Kelly-Evans and Lewis Walker turned the game on its head in the space of nine minutes.

While Pools have no more than a sliver of hope of gatecrashing the play-offs, results in recent weeks have at least kept their dreams alive. Following a miserable run of eight games without a win, Anthony Limbrick's side are now unbeaten in their last five, recording three successive victories for the first time since the beginning of last season. As a result, Pools have hauled themselves back into the top half of the National League table and are now within six points of the play-off places.

A number of the sides in and around Pools have started to struggle of late. Gateshead, who looked certain of at least a play-off place when they beat Pools 4-3 on Boxing Day, have slipped down to sixth after losing six of their last seven games while Halifax, who are fifth, are without a win in their previous five matches, scoring just once in that time.

While sneaking into the top seven might seem like something of a pipedream for more pessimistic Pools fans, Limbrick's side do still have to play Gateshead, Rochdale and Oldham, meaning there is the potential for a six-point swing between each team. In all likelihood, Pools will need to win all of their final five games, beginning with this weekend's long trip to relegation-threatened Dagenham and Redbridge, and hope that results elsewhere go in their favour.

It's worth noting that a number of the foremost play-off contenders have difficult looking run-ins; Oldham still have to travel to York and Forest Green, two of the division's top three, while Gateshead take on York, Forest Green and in-form Southend.