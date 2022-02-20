Lee was without both fullbacks as Pools had to fight back to earn a 1-1 draw with Sutton United on Saturday with Tom Crawford grabbing his first goal of the season to cancel out Joe Kizzi’s third minute header for the U’s.

Pools were a little bit flat throughout the game compared to recent performances which had seen them earn three straight victories in League Two, but the point does ensure their unbeaten run remains intact which now stretches to seven ahead of the trip to Essex.

But Pools may be sweating over the fitness of defensive duo Sterry and Ferguson after both were forced to miss out the draw at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Sterry picked up an injury during Friday’s match preparation while Ferguson was dealt a blow with a non-COVID related illness late in the week.

The two defenders have played a key role in Pools’ good run of form of late since Lee opted to switch to a 4-3-3 system making the transition from a win-back role successfully.

“Jamie picked it up in training,” Lee told The Mail.

“He felt something and tried to carry on but had to come off the pitch on the back of that so it’s just a case of how it settles down now.

“We’ll see in the next 24 hours. We need everyone fit and strong and firing.

“Hopefully it's just a one of them where we don't push anyone through [against Sutton] and cause them to miss three, four or five games and he only misses one at the worst.”

Lee added: “Hopefully Fergie has the illness out of his system and he can get on the bus on Monday. They’re doing everything they can to settle.”

Should Lee be without both his first choice fullbacks then Reagan Ogle and Zaine Francis-Angol will likely continue to deputise in their absence.

Francis-Angol made his first league appearance since November’s defeat at Swindon Town on Saturday while Ogle was making just his third league outing in that time.

