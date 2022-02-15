Although Pools were lacklustre in the early exchanges at the People’s Pension Stadium, and could easily have been a goal, or two, behind, Lee’s side steadied the ship and grew into the game before claiming a fairly deserved win.

It was by no means a smash and grab performance away from home. Once they had ridden out the early storm and got their foot on the ball through the likes of Bryn Morris and Tom Crawford, Pools were pretty assured in their performance.

Having taken the lead just minutes before half-time, Pools had something to hang onto in the second half which they did so in a pretty robust manner with Crawley rarely threatening Ben Killip with anything meaningful in front of goal despite their possession.

David Ferguson has improved defensively under Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

And that is largely down to the difference we now see in Pools defensively.

Since Lee’s arrival in December he has made it abundantly clear his first task was to tighten up a defence who had leaked 15 goals in their last five League Two games.

And the Pools boss put down a marker in the FA Cup second round tie at League One Lincoln City which would be the first of seven clean sheets in 15 games in all competitions.

“It’s one of those things the lads say to themselves; if we can keep clean sheets then it’s logic you’ve got a good chance of winning more games, so tightening up is a massive thing that we looked at when we first came in,” said Lee.

Ben Killip helps to organise the Hartlepool United defence whether it is a back four or a back five. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“Now it’s about trying to progress and getting that balance where we’re not wide open when we try and play and create chances ourselves which I’m seeing us trying to do now.”

It’s a fine balance, admittedly, but in Pools’ last two games when moving to a back four there can be plenty for Lee to feel encouraged by at both ends of the field.

But for a wonder goal from Barrow’s John Rooney, Pools would have claimed two clean sheets along with their six points and four goals scored.

And yet while a switch to a back four may suggest Pools being more open, they have arguably looked more solid in that respect, too, with David Ferguson a prime example of the solid foundations Lee has instilled since joining the club.

Graeme Lee and Michael Nelson have seen an improvement in the Hartlepool United defence since their arrival. Picture by FRANK REID

Speaking after the FA Cup third round success over Blackpool Lee highlighted how Ferguson can often be found wanting defensively with his game more focused on what he can offer in the attacking third of the field from a wing-back role.

That afternoon against Blackpool, Ferguson put in a man of the match play defensively, as well as in attack.

“The goal was fantastic but I thought his defensive display in the second half was the best he’s been,” said Lee.

“One thing we worried about sometimes with Fergie was his defensive side but he defended fantastically. His performance in the second half was the biggest pleasing thing for me.”

And Ferguson has continued that form, particularly over the last two games as part of a back four.

Saturday’s victory at Crawley saw Ferguson win more defensive duels (8) than he has in the league at any point this season as per data experts Wyscout.

The last two games against Barrow and Crawley have seen Ferguson make more recoveries (11 & 12) than any of his previous games apart from the Stevenage stalemate, also under Lee’s management, and the victory over Bradford City in October.

But it’s not just Ferguson who seems to be revitalised defensively under Lee. There is a rigidness to their play which stems from goalkeeper Killip organising those in front of him.

It’s a credit to Lee and his assistant Michael Nelson for the work they have been able to do in just two months with the squad.

While yes, results have been frustrating at times with Pools appearing more pragmatic, those displays have allowed Lee to build a solid foundation in which he has now been able to experiment with in the final third by tweaking the formation for a more attacking approach.

Although two games in the league are a small sample to work off in terms of Lee adopting a more positive philosophy in utilising a 4-3-3 system, the fact they were able to claim another clean sheet is evidence enough that the fundamentals are clear with him and his team.

While five of the seven clean sheets have come as a back five, Lee will now be starting to feel confident his message is being heard regardless of the formation.

Speaking after their Papa John’s Trophy shutout against Bolton Wanderers last month Lee said: “The team had been catered to a back three, or five whichever way you look at it, when I came in so I’ve gone with that and what the other night showed me is that we can change and go to a back four and what it did add was giving us a bit more energy in wider areas. It’s good.

“We’ve had two good performances with two different formations. One thing it will hopefully do is get other teams looking and thinking what we’re going to come at them with but the second half showed how we can play in that formation.”

That element of flexibility, and mystique, is good for Lee and Pools to have in their locker and if you don’t concede goals, you don’t lose games irrespective of the formation.

But now they are finding the back of the net themselves, the recipe for success at the Suit Direct Stadium over the remainder of the season feels as though it is getting ever nearer.

